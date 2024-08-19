Kia Clavis spied testing; interior revealed

The Clavis will be Kia’s next SUV for the Indian market. It will slot between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs and has now been spotted testing.

The test mules, although covered in black sheets, have been spied revealing the SUV's tall and boxy body style. The vertically stacked LED DRLs and the dual-tone alloy wheel design can also be seen. Besides this, the pictures also reveal the interior of the Clavis which sports a flat-bottom two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls.

The Kia Clavis will most likely use the same powertrains as the Sonet that include 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

