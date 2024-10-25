Kia Carnival deliveries begin; Suresh Raina becomes owner of 1st unit

Kia India has commenced with the deliveries of the newly launched Carnival luxury MPV. The first unit was handed over to Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina.

The highlights of the new Carnival include split sunroofs, powered sliding rear doors, a heads-up display, three-zone climate control, powered driver seat, and curved 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, and heated and cooled rear seats.

The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 190bhp and 441Nm of torque. It is mated to en eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Kia | Kia Carnival | Carnival