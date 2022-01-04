Kia Carens to be offered in India across five variants and three engine options

Bookings for the Kia Carens will open on 14 January ahead of the occasion; Kia has revealed that the car will be offered in five variants, three engine options and across seven colour schemes. This is Kia’s fourth car for India and is expected to be launched in early February.

The variants are Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus and of this the 1.5-litre petrol is only available with the Prestige variant while the other two are offered with the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

Standard features across the range include six airbags, roof-mounted AC vents for the second row, split-folding rear seats with a one-touch tumble, power windows and five USB type-C ports spread out across all three rows. The top-of-the-line luxury plus models get a sunroof, climate control, leather upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, Bose sound system, wireless charging and paddles shifters. Only the luxury plus gets a six-seat option while all other variants get only a seven-seat option. The Carens is 4.5-meters in length and with a wheelbase of 2.7-meters putting it on par with most of the cars in the segment.

The two petrol engines are Kia 1.5-litre standard petrol and GDi 1.4-litre turbo petrol. A six-speed manual is standard while a six-speed AT and a seven-speed DCT is additional for the diesel and turbo petrol respectively.

It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh putting it in the middle of the Seltos range as well rivalling cars like the VW Tiguan, Skoda Kushaq and Jeep Compass. a

Kia Carens ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Kia | Carens | Kia Carens