            Kia Carens Lineup Reduces to 1 Variant

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 13 May 2025,12:11 PM IST

            Following the recent introduction of the Carens Clavis, Kia has drastically rejigged its Carens MPV lineup. Nearly all previous trims have been discontinued in a significant shake-up, leaving only the Premium (O) variant available.

            Previously offered in nine trims, the Carens can now only be had in Premium(O) that is priced at Rs. 11.41 lakh, ex-showroom. This lower trim foregoes several sought-after features, including ventilated seats, automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS, and even automatic transmission options.

            While the remaining Premium (O) trim retains access to Kia's three engine options – the reliable 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol, it now exclusively offers the manual gearbox option.

            Kia Carens
            KiaCarens ₹ 11.41 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens | Kia Carens

