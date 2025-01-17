Kia Carens facelift set for debut later this year

Timelines revealed

The much anticipated Kia Carens facelift will debut in the second half of this financial year, followed by the launch of the Carens EV. Among Kia’s budget cars, the Carens is the only model still due for an update. This will be a mid-life refresh and the first major update since its launch in early 2022.

Expected updates

The updated Carens is expected to mimic the Seltos feature for feature. This includes dual-zone climate control, new dual-digital screens, Level-2 ADAS, improved Kia connect, and new additions to the rear seat package.

Mechanical changes

It is expected to continue with the three engine options that are currently offered with the Carens, that is a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre GDI turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. All three are offered with AT and MT options.

Carens EV timeline

The Carens EV is expected to arrive after the ICE model. It will pick up the same mechanical specifications and feature list as the Creta Electric and is expected to be priced at a similar level.

