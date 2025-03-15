Kia Carens Facelift Launch Imminent: To be Sold Alongside Existing Version

The updated version of the Kia Carens is confirmed to arrive soon, with several fresh developments having made headways. The new Carens will be layered over its existing portfolio, thus diversifying the MPV’s identity. It is also likely to be positioned higher than the current version.

The facelifted Carens will retain the silhouette of the existing car, getting cosmetic and feature revisions inside-out. An electric iteration of the MPV is expected to follow suit.

Notable changes in the upcoming derivatives of the Kia Carens MPV include revised front and rear bumpers, tweaked grille, fresh set of lighting elements, new upholstery, panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS suite. Mechanicals are likely to be unchanged, with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol, turbo petrol, and diesel motors up on offer. Transmission options may include an array of manual and automatic gearboxes.

