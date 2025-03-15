    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Carens Facelift Launch Imminent: To be Sold Alongside Existing Version

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Saturday 15 March 2025,16:44 PM IST

            The updated version of the Kia Carens is confirmed to arrive soon, with several fresh developments having made headways. The new Carens will be layered over its existing portfolio, thus diversifying the MPV’s identity. It is also likely to be positioned higher than the current version.

            The facelifted Carens will retain the silhouette of the existing car, getting cosmetic and feature revisions inside-out. An electric iteration of the MPV is expected to follow suit.

            Notable changes in the upcoming derivatives of the Kia Carens MPV include revised front and rear bumpers, tweaked grille, fresh set of lighting elements, new upholstery, panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS suite. Mechanicals are likely to be unchanged, with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol, turbo petrol, and diesel motors up on offer. Transmission options may include an array of manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Kia Carens Facelift
            KiaCarens Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens Facelift | Kia Carens Facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Carens Facelift Launch Imminent: To be Sold Alongside Existing Version

            Kia Carens Facelift Launch Imminent: To be Sold Alongside Existing Version

            By Dwij Bhandut03/15/2025 16:44:54

            Kia Carens Facelift is likely to be sold as an upper trim, layered on the existing portfolio.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be Launched in India on 14 April

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be Launched in India on 14 April

            By Jay Shah03/14/2025 18:25:31

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line prices to be announced on 14 April.

            Tata Sierra Test Unit Spotted next to Hyundai Creta

            Tata Sierra Test Unit Spotted next to Hyundai Creta

            By Dwij Bhandut03/14/2025 18:00:09

            Tata Sierra will be offered with both ICE and EV powertrains.

            Tata Safari Stealth Deliveries Begin in India

            Tata Safari Stealth Deliveries Begin in India

            By Dwij Bhandut03/13/2025 12:22:44

            The Tata Safari is priced from Rs. 25.75 lakh.

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched

            By Jay Shah03/13/2025 09:21:42

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG gets styling and features upgrades.

            Skoda Slavia Receives Price Cuts with MY2025 Update

            Skoda Slavia Receives Price Cuts with MY2025 Update

            By Dwij Bhandut03/12/2025 14:52:45

            Skoda Slavia prices slashed up to Rs. 45,000, select features upgraded

            2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal Launched in India

            2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal Launched in India

            By Jay Shah03/12/2025 09:32:42

            Updated BYD Seal and Atto 3 launched with new features.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars