Kia Carens EV Spotted Charging: Reveals ADAS Sensors

Kia India continues testing the Carens EV, a wrapped test mule of which was spotted at a charging station. Recent spy shots surfaced on the internet give away new details. The carmaker will also introduce a facelifted version of the Carens, which is set to carry a different moniker.

Spy shots of the new Kia Carens EV reveal a key feature – the presence of an ADAS sensor. The charging port is located on the fascia, with other visible cosmetic changes hinting at a fresh set of alloys. Cosmetically, the new Kia Carens EV is expected to get an overhauled bumper design, heavily reworked posterior, revised centre console, new upholstery, and a new steering wheel and gear lever.

While details on the technical front are quite unknown at present, we expect the Carens EV to share the same powertrain that Hyundai offers with the Creta EV, implying the use of a single electric motor, paired with a battery pack rated to return 473km range on a single charge.

Photo courtesy: Gaadiwaadi

