Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Trim Introduced

Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis lineup with the introduction of a new THE (EX) trim, positioned above the existing HTE (O) variant. The new trim is offered across all internal combustion engine options and is available exclusively in a seven-seater configuration.

A key highlight of the THE (EX) trim is the first-time introduction of an electric sunroof on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol version of the MPV. The new trim also gets fully automatic temperature control, LED DRLs, with position lamps, LED cabin lighting, and an auto up and down function for the driver-side power window.

The HTE (EX) trim is offered with three engine options. Prices start at Rs. 12.54 lakh for the 1.5-litre petrol variant, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol version is priced at Rs. 13.41 lakh. The diesel-powered variant is priced at Rs. 14.52 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

According to Kia, the new trim has been introduced based on customer feedback, with a focus on offering premium comfort and convenience features at a more accessible price point. By making these additions available across petrol and diesel powertrains, Kia aims to strengthen the appeal of the Carens Clavis among family car buyers.

