Kia Carens Clavis Mileage Figures Revealed

Kia is gearing up to drop the price curtain off the Carens Clavis MPV on 23 May. Ahead of the reveal, the automaker has unveiled the ARAI-certified fuel economy figures. Buyers will have a trio of engine choices - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a punchier 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a frugal 1.5-litre diesel.

Fuel efficiency numbers showcase the diesel manual leading the pack with an impressive 19.54kmpl, followed by the diesel automatic at 17.50kmpl. Both turbo-petrol manual and iMT versions clock in at 15.95kmpl, while the turbo-petrol DCT manages a slightly better 16.66kmpl.

The Clavis will be offered in seven trims - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+ across six- and seven-seat configurations. Beyond just mileage, the Clavis ups its tech game with dual 12.3-inch screens, new dashboard layout, dashcam, powered driver's seat, and a 360-degree camera along with Level 2 ADAS.

