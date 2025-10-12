Kia Carens Clavis Lineup Expands with New Six-Seater Variants

Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis range by adding a new HTX(O) trim along with additional six-seater variants. The new variant, priced at Rs 19.27 lakh (ex-showroom), brings in a host of premium features.

The Carens Clavis HTX(O) trim sits above the HTX variant and is offered with both six- and seven-seater configurations. It is powered by the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT unit. Feature additions include a Bose premium eight-speaker sound system, drive mode selector, smart-key remote engine start, and an electric parking brake with auto hold.

Responding to growing customer demand, Kia has also introduced six-seater configurations in the HTK+ (G1.5T 7DCT and D1.5 6AT) and HTK+(O) (G1.5T 7DCT) trims.

Commenting on the update, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “With the lineup expansion, we are not only introducing a new HTX(O) trim but also fulfilling our customers’ desire for more six-seater options. This move reinforces our commitment to giving buyers more choice without compromise.”

The refreshed lineup now comprises eight trims — HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, HTX+ and HTX(O). The new variants will reach dealerships starting 13 October.

