Kia Carens Clavis Launched at Rs. 11.50 Lakh

Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis, with prices starting at Rs. 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this new MPV commenced on 9 May for a token of Rs. 25,000. The Carens Clavis is positioned as a more premium and updated version of the standard Carens, and is sold alongside the existing MPV.

With the introduction of the Clavis, Kia has streamlined the regular Carens lineup, which now features a single trim, three engine options, and is exclusively available with a manual gearbox.

The Carens Clavis offers a wider range across seven trims: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+.

Beyond an updated design with new headlamps, tail lamps, and redesigned alloy wheels, the Clavis boasts exclusive premium features. These include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the Clavis provides three engine choices - a 1.5-litre petrol (113bhp), 1.5-litre diesel (114bhp), and a potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (158bhp). Transmission options include six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

