Kia Carens Clavis EV lineup expanded with new HTX E and HTX E [ER] variants

Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis EV lineup with HTX E and HTX E [ER] variants priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh and Rs. 21.99 lakh, (ex-showroom), respectively. These additions sit between the existing HTK+ and HTX variants and bring more premium features.

The HTX E trim gets a 42kWh battery pack, while the HTX E [ER] variant comes with a 51.4kWh pack offering a claimed range of up to 490km on a single charge. Both variants can fast-charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 39 minutes using DC charging. Power comes from 133bhp and 169bhp motors, respectively, with both delivering 255Nm of torque.

Inside, the new trims introduce several feature upgrades over the HTK+ variant. These include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ECM rear-view mirror, all-LED lighting, window auto up/down for all doors, and a two-tone steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment. Other highlights include leatherette upholstery, multi-colour mood lighting with footwell illumination, seatback folding tables, and an air purifier with virus protection. The Carens Clavis EV continues to get a connected dual display screens and connected car features. Safety is addressed through six airbags, ESC, hill start assist, and other advanced systems.

With these additions, the Carens Clavis EV lineup now consists of six variants: HTK+, HTX E, HTX, HTX E [ER], HTX [ER], and HTX+ [ER]

Kia | Carens Clavis EV | Kia Carens Clavis EV