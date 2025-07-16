Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs. 17.99 Lakh

Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis EV, its first mass-market, three-row electric MPV at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Clavis EV is available in four variants spanning two battery sizes. The Standard Range trims include HTK+ and HTX that use a 42kWh battery and offer an ARAI-certified range of 404km. The Extended Range HTX and HTX+ variants feature a 51.4kWh pack with a claimed range of 490km.

The power is delivered via a front-mounted electric motor producing 169bhp (133bhp in Standard Range) and 255 Nm of torque. The Clavis EV shares its design and interior platform with the ICE-powered Carens, retaining the seven-seat layout and adding EV-specific elements like a closed front grille and aero-optimized 17-inch alloy wheels in the Extended Range versions.

The standard fitments include six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, ISOFIX anchor points, dual 12.3-inch digital screens, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a wireless charging pad.

With bookings set to begin on 22 July and deliveries soon after, the Carens Clavis EV positions itself as India’s most affordable three-row electric vehicle.

