            Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs. 17.99 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 16 July 2025,11:32 AM IST

            Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis EV, its first mass-market, three-row electric MPV at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The Clavis EV is available in four variants spanning two battery sizes. The Standard Range trims include HTK+ and HTX that use a 42kWh battery and offer an ARAI-certified range of 404km. The Extended Range HTX and HTX+ variants feature a 51.4kWh pack with a claimed range of 490km.

            Kia Carens Clavis EV Dashboard

            The power is delivered via a front-mounted electric motor producing 169bhp (133bhp in Standard Range) and 255 Nm of torque. The Clavis EV shares its design and interior platform with the ICE-powered Carens, retaining the seven-seat layout and adding EV-specific elements like a closed front grille and aero-optimized 17-inch alloy wheels in the Extended Range versions.

            Kia Carens Clavis EV Left Rear Three Quarter

            The standard fitments include six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, ISOFIX anchor points, dual 12.3-inch digital screens, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a wireless charging pad.

            With bookings set to begin on 22 July and deliveries soon after, the Carens Clavis EV positions itself as India’s most affordable three-row electric vehicle.

            Kia Carens Clavis EV
            KiaCarens Clavis EV ₹ 17.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens Clavis EV | Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volvo XC60 Facelift India Launch on 1 August

            Volvo XC60 Facelift India Launch on 1 August

            By Jay Shah07/17/2025 11:09:45

            Volvo India is set to launch the facelifted XC60 on 1 August, marking the mid-cycle update of its best-selling SUV.

            Jeep Trail Editions of Compass and Meridian Launched in India

            Jeep Trail Editions of Compass and Meridian Launched in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/17/2025 10:10:41

            Jeep India has rolled out new Trail Edition variants of the Compass and Meridian SUVs, adding cosmetic enhancements and ownership benefits. These special editions are based on the mid-spec Compass Longitude (O) and Meridian Limited (O) trims.

            Tesla Model Y Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 59.89 Lakh

            Tesla Model Y Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 59.89 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/16/2025 12:28:25

            Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y, priced from Rs. 59.89 lakh, ex-showroom for the standard rear-wheel-drive variant.

            Vinfast Begins Pre-Bookings for VF 6 and VF 7 in India

            Vinfast Begins Pre-Bookings for VF 6 and VF 7 in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/15/2025 11:59:48

            Vinfast has officially commenced pre-bookings for VF 6 and VF 7. Customers can reserve either model with a refundable booking amount of Rs. 21,000.

            Skoda Auto India Reaches 300 Customer Touchpoints Across 172 Cities

            Skoda Auto India Reaches 300 Customer Touchpoints Across 172 Cities

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/14/2025 15:15:16

            Skoda Auto India has announced a major milestone in its retail and service expansion, having reached 300 customer touchpoints across 172 cities.

            Hyundai Aura S AMT Variant Introduced at Rs. 8.07 Lakh

            Hyundai Aura S AMT Variant Introduced at Rs. 8.07 Lakh

            By Jay Shah07/14/2025 12:38:00

            Hyundai India has expanded its Aura lineup with the launch of a new S AMT variant. Priced at Rs. 8,07,700 (ex-showroom), the new variant introduces automatic transmission accessibility at a more affordable price point.

