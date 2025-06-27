Kia Carens Clavis EV India Debut on 15 July

Kia is set to unveil its first locally-produced electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV in India on 15 July. This upcoming electric MPV will mark a significant milestone as the country's first three-row electric vehicle in the mainstream segment. Following its debut, a price announcement is anticipated in August.

The Carens Clavis EV is expected to share its core electric powertrain and battery options with the Creta Electric. This could mean offerings of 42kWh and 51.5kWh battery packs, potentially providing claimed ranges of around 390km and 473km, respectively. Motor outputs are also likely to mirror its Hyundai counterpart, with options of 133bhp and 169bhp.

In terms of features, the electric MPV is projected to come equipped with a comprehensive list. This includes dual digital screens, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS, connected car technology, and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2X capabilities. A full LED light package is also expected.

The introduction of the Kia Carens Clavis EV is a notable development for India's growing electric vehicle market. It will join a rapidly expanding lineup of EVs, including the Maruti e Vitara, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE6, and Hyundai Creta Electric, alongside future electric offerings from Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Skoda.

Kia | Carens Clavis EV | Kia Carens Clavis EV