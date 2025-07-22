Kia Carens Clavis EV Booking Window Opens: Reserve for Rs. 25,000

Shortly after furnishing a complete price list, Kia India has opened the booking window for the Carens Clavis EV. The MPV can be reserved for a token of Rs. 25,000 either through authorised dealerships or the official site.

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta EV, the Carens Clavis EV gets the exact same battery pack options as the former – 42kWh and 51.4kWh (NMC chemistry, eight-year battery warranty). These packs are connected to an FWD motor, which is rated to churn out 133bhp (42kWh, 404km range) and 169bhp (51.4kWh, 490km range). The torque output stands at 255Nm for both the aforementioned configurations.

Offered across six colourways, viz. Ivory Silver Matte, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, and Imperial Blue, the Carens Clavis EV gets four variants – HTK+, HTX, HTX ER, and HTX+ ER (Here, ER is an abbreviation for Extended Range). Feature-wise, the MPV gets all LED lights, 17-inch dual-tone alloys with Aero inserts, 12.25-inch dual-screen cluster, i-pedal tech, active air flaps, V2L and V2V reverse charging, and ventilated front seats.

