Kia Carens Adds CNG Option; Prices Start at Rs. 11.77 Lakh

Kia India has expanded the Carens lineup with its first factory-approved CNG offering, available from Rs. 11.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is based on the Premium (O) trim and costs about Rs. 77,900 more than the regular petrol Carens priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh.

The CNG capability is delivered via a certified kit supplied by Lovato and comes with a three year/1 lakh kilometre warranty. While exact power and torque figures for the CNG setup haven’t been disclosed, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (113bhp/144Nm) is expected to undergo slight down-tuning for CNG operation.

This update allows Carens to tap into the growing demand for cost-effective and greener mobility in the seven-seater segment offering families a CNG-capable MPV option without moving up to a different model.

