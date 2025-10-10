JSW MG Motor Launches Windsor Inspire Edition

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Inspire Edition to mark one year of the Windsor’s journey in India. Introduced as a limited run of just 300 units, the Inspire Edition celebrates 40,000 unit sales since its launch last year. The Windsor Inspire Edition was unveiled by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, at his residence in New Delhi.

The Inspire Edition gets an exclusive dual-tone Pearl White with Starry Black finish, complemented by 18-inch all-black alloy wheels with rose gold inserts. The “Inspire” badging and piano black accents further enhance its premium appeal. Inside, the cabin features Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery, gold highlights, and Tupelo vinyl accents for a more luxurious ambience.

The special edition also comes with unique accessories like rose gold styling accents, Inspire cushions, themed 3D mats, and a premium leather key cover. Customers can further enhance their vehicles with optional features such as the Skylight Infinity View glass roof and illuminated sill plates.

The Windsor Inspire Edition is priced at Rs. 16.65lakh (ex-showroom), with a BaaS price of Rs. 9.99 lakh. Bookings are now open through JSW MG Motor India dealerships and the brand’s official website, with deliveries commencing on 15 October.

MG | Windsor EV | MG Windsor EV