    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            JSW MG Motor Launches Windsor Inspire Edition

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 10 October 2025,08:11 AM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Inspire Edition to mark one year of the Windsor’s journey in India. Introduced as a limited run of just 300 units, the Inspire Edition celebrates 40,000 unit sales since its launch last year. The Windsor Inspire Edition was unveiled by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, at his residence in New Delhi.

            MG Windsor EV Dashboard

            The Inspire Edition gets an exclusive dual-tone Pearl White with Starry Black finish, complemented by 18-inch all-black alloy wheels with rose gold inserts. The “Inspire” badging and piano black accents further enhance its premium appeal. Inside, the cabin features Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery, gold highlights, and Tupelo vinyl accents for a more luxurious ambience.

            MG Windsor EV Front Row Seats

            The special edition also comes with unique accessories like rose gold styling accents, Inspire cushions, themed 3D mats, and a premium leather key cover. Customers can further enhance their vehicles with optional features such as the Skylight Infinity View glass roof and illuminated sill plates.

            The Windsor Inspire Edition is priced at Rs. 16.65lakh (ex-showroom), with a BaaS price of Rs. 9.99 lakh. Bookings are now open through JSW MG Motor India dealerships and the brand’s official website, with deliveries commencing on 15 October.

            MG Windsor EV
            MGWindsor EV ₹ 12.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Windsor EV | MG Windsor EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            JSW MG Motor Launches Windsor Inspire Edition

            JSW MG Motor Launches Windsor Inspire Edition

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/10/2025 08:11:38

            JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Inspire Edition to mark one year of the Windsor’s journey in India. Introduced as a limited run of just 300 units, the Inspire Edition celebrates 40,000 unit sales milestone.

            Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

            Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/08/2025 18:11:07

            Jeep India has launched a new special edition of its popular SUV, the Compass Track Edition. Based on the top-spec Model S trim, the new Track Edition brings subtle design enhancements and interior upgrades.

            Hyundai’s Next-Gen Venue Design Leaks ahead of Launch

            Hyundai’s Next-Gen Venue Design Leaks ahead of Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/08/2025 11:22:37

            Hyundai is gearing up to lift the veil on its all-new Venue, and fresh spy images suggest the compact SUV could look dramatically different when it hits Indian roads.

            2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced in India

            2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced in India

            By Jay Shah10/08/2025 13:50:15

            Toyota has introduced the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition in India, with prices expected to be announced shortly. Building upon last year’s version, the updated Leader Edition brings subtle design tweaks and added features.

            Nissan Tekton Revealed, Brand’s New SUV for India

            Nissan Tekton Revealed, Brand’s New SUV for India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/08/2025 11:11:05

            Nissan India has officially revealed the name and first design preview of its upcoming SUV that will be called, ‘Tekton’. Slated for a 2026 launch, this new model will mark Nissan’s next major step under its ‘One Car, One World’ strategy.

            Skoda Opens Bookings for Octavia RS: Limited to 100 Units

            Skoda Opens Bookings for Octavia RS: Limited to 100 Units

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/07/2025 11:37:30

            Skoda India has officially opened bookings for the Octavia RS, ahead of the price reveal slated for 17 October. The performance sedan is being brought in as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), and only 100 units will be available for the Indian market.

            Mahindra Launches New Bolero and Bolero Neo with Updated Styling and Features

            Mahindra Launches New Bolero and Bolero Neo with Updated Styling and Features

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/07/2025 08:51:40

            Mahindra has launched the updated Bolero and Bolero Neo in India with refreshed designs, improved interiors, and added convenience features. The new Bolero and Neo range is priced from Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 8.49 lakh, (ex-showroom).

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MINI Countryman JCW

            MINI Countryman JCW

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            ₹ 11.29 - 13.23 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Nissan New MPV

            Nissan New MPV

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati MCPura

            Maserati MCPura

            ₹ 5.12 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Aircross X

            Citroen Aircross X

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars