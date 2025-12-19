JSW MG Motor India to Increase Car Prices From January 2026

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price hike of up to two per cent across its entire model range, effective from 1 January, 2026. The company stated that the increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

According to MG, the decision to revise prices has been taken in response to rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors, a trend that has been affecting the automotive industry in recent months. While the exact quantum of the hike for individual models has not been disclosed, customers planning purchases in the coming weeks may want to factor in the upcoming revision.

The price increase will apply across MG’s current portfolio in India, which includes models such as the Comet EV, Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, ZS EV, and Windsor. Dealers are expected to communicate variant-wise price revisions closer to the implementation date.

With multiple manufacturers announcing price hikes ahead of the new year, MG’s move aligns with broader industry trends as automakers adjust pricing to offset increasing costs.

