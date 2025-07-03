JSW MG Motor India Reports 21 per cent Sales Growth in June 2025

JSW MG Motor India has announced total sales of 5,829 units in June 2025, registering a 21 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month last year. The company continues to build on its product portfolio and dealership network following its joint venture formation with JSW Group in 2023.

The growth comes at a time when the company is preparing to introduce its first luxury product in India, the MG M9 electric MPV. Positioned as a premium offering, the M9 will be sold through a new retail platform called MG Select, catering exclusively to the brand’s high-end customers.

Following the M9, MG is also set to launch the Cyberster — a performance-focused electric convertible described as the brand’s fastest car to date. Both models are aimed at expanding JSW MG Motor India’s presence in the luxury and EV segments.

The company has a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity exceeding 1,00,000 vehicles. MG's current lineup in India includes models like the Hector, ZS EV, Astor, Gloster, and the Comet.

