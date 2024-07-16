JSW MG Motor India launch new range of monsoon accessories

JSW MG Motor India has introduced a new range of monsoon accessories. These accessories are introduced for the entire range and can be bought at JSW MG Motor India’s dealerships across the country.
The monsoon accessories range includes an umbrella, car cover, chrome cleaning kit, a wireless charger with a mobile holder, a dash camera, and a car cleaner spray.
The prices of the abovementioned accessories have been listed below.
|Accessory Name
|Model
|Price (in Rs.)
|Umbrella
|Merchandise
|899
|Chrome cleaning kit
|Common Accessory
|469
|Invinsible super car cleaner spray
|Common Accessory
|1,599
|Car mounting wireless charger and holder
|Common Accessory
|2,999
|Dash Cam: Drive Mate 2K
|Common Accessory
|5,990
|Dash Cam: Drive Mate Pro 4K with Rear Add-On
|Common Accessory
|12,990
|Car cover - silver
|Hector/Hector Plus
|2,649
|Car cover
|ZS EV/Astor
|2,299
|Car cover
|Gloster
|3,199
|Car cover
|Comet EV
|1,849