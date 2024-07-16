JSW MG Motor India launch new range of monsoon accessories

JSW MG Motor India has introduced a new range of monsoon accessories. These accessories are introduced for the entire range and can be bought at JSW MG Motor India’s dealerships across the country.

The monsoon accessories range includes an umbrella, car cover, chrome cleaning kit, a wireless charger with a mobile holder, a dash camera, and a car cleaner spray.

The prices of the abovementioned accessories have been listed below.

Accessory Name Model Price (in Rs.) Umbrella Merchandise 899 Chrome cleaning kit Common Accessory 469 Invinsible super car cleaner spray Common Accessory 1,599 Car mounting wireless charger and holder Common Accessory 2,999 Dash Cam: Drive Mate 2K Common Accessory 5,990 Dash Cam: Drive Mate Pro 4K with Rear Add-On Common Accessory 12,990 Car cover - silver Hector/Hector Plus 2,649 Car cover ZS EV/Astor 2,299 Car cover Gloster 3,199 Car cover Comet EV 1,849

MG