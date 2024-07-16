    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            JSW MG Motor India launch new range of monsoon accessories

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 16 July 2024,08:26 AM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has introduced a new range of monsoon accessories. These accessories are introduced for the entire range and can be bought at JSW MG Motor India’s dealerships across the country.

            The monsoon accessories range includes an umbrella, car cover, chrome cleaning kit, a wireless charger with a mobile holder, a dash camera, and a car cleaner spray.

            The prices of the abovementioned accessories have been listed below.

            Accessory NameModelPrice (in Rs.)
            UmbrellaMerchandise899
            Chrome cleaning kitCommon Accessory469
            Invinsible super car cleaner sprayCommon Accessory1,599
            Car mounting wireless charger and holderCommon Accessory2,999
            Dash Cam: Drive Mate 2KCommon Accessory5,990
            Dash Cam: Drive Mate Pro 4K with Rear Add-On Common Accessory12,990
            Car cover - silverHector/Hector Plus2,649
            Car coverZS EV/Astor2,299
            Car coverGloster3,199
            Car coverComet EV1,849
            MG

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai launches Exter with twin CNG cylinders; prices start at Rs. 8.50 lakh

            Hyundai launches Exter with twin CNG cylinders; prices start at Rs. 8.50 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/16/2024 10:40:30

            Called the Exter Hy-CNG Duo, this offering gets a warranty of three years from the carmaker.

            JSW MG Motor India launch new range of monsoon accessories

            JSW MG Motor India launch new range of monsoon accessories

            By Jay Shah07/16/2024 08:26:06

            JSW MG Motor India launch new range of monsoon accessories for Gloster, Astor, ZS EV, Hector, and Comet EV.

            This is the Mahindra Thar five-door before you were supposed to see it

            This is the Mahindra Thar five-door before you were supposed to see it

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/15/2024 14:24:32

            The new five-door Thar will be launched in India on 15 August.

            Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 72.30 lakh

            Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 72.30 lakh

            By Jay Shah07/15/2024 12:11:29

            Audi India has launched the Q5 Bold Edition with a price tag of Rs. 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Tata Curvv India launch on 7 August

            Tata Curvv India launch on 7 August

            By Jay Shah07/14/2024 12:35:00

            Tata Motors will launch Curvv and Curvv EV in India on 7 August, 2024.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift scores three star Euro NCAP safety rating

            Maruti Suzuki Swift scores three star Euro NCAP safety rating

            By Jay Shah07/14/2024 10:26:09

            The European-spec Suzuki Swift scores three-star safety rating.

            1,138 units of Kia EV6 recalled in India

            1,138 units of Kia EV6 recalled in India

            By Jay Shah07/13/2024 11:15:25

            Kia EV6 recalled due to a potential error in the Integrated Charging Control Unit.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper S

            MINI Cooper S

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.90 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ N/A Onwards
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars