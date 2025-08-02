JSW MG India Sees 46 per cent Growth in Sales in July 2025

JSW MG Motor India reported its highest monthly sales for the year in July 2025, with 6,678 units sold. This marks a 46 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 4,575 units sold in July 2024.

In addition to the sales performance, the company introduced two new luxury vehicles under its recently launched MG Select brand. The MG M9 and MG Cyberster, priced at Rs. 69.90 lakh and Rs. 74.99 lakh, respectively.

The MG M9 is positioned as a luxury limousine, while the MG Cyberster, which the company claims is the world’s fastest MG, expands the brand’s footprint into the high-performance EV segment.

MG Select is designed as a premium retail channel offering a dedicated and distinct purchase experience for customers of the brand's luxury lineup.

MG