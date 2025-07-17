Jeep Trail Editions of Compass and Meridian Launched in India

Jeep India has rolled out new Trail Edition variants of the Compass and Meridian SUVs, adding cosmetic enhancements and ownership benefits. These special editions are based on the mid-spec Compass Longitude (O) and Meridian Limited (O) trims, and are available across dealerships for a limited time.

The Compass Trail Edition starts at Rs. 25.41 lakh whereas the Meridian Trail Edition is priced from Rs. 31.27 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These variants cost Rs. 58,000 (Compass) and Rs. 48,000 (Meridian) more than their respective base versions.

Visually, both models feature Trail Edition branding, exclusive body decals, and Neutral Grey accents across the grille, roof rails, ORVMs, and badging. They also ride on distinctive 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, they get black-themed cabins with contrast red stitching, dark camouflage-effect appliqués, trail scuff plates, and all-weather mats.

The Meridian Trail Edition includes additional details such as a gloss black roof, piano black trim inserts, red accents on the front bumper, and blacked-out ORVMs.

Jeep has bundled these variants with ownership benefits under its new ‘Jeep Trust’ initiative. Compass Trail Edition buyers get a three-year maintenance plan, five-year extended warranty, and a Rs. 20,000 cash benefit. Meridian Trail Edition buyers receive the same AMC package as part of the purchase.

