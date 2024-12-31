Jeep to hike prices of Meridan

Jeep.will hike the prices of its Meridian SUV with effect from tomorrow. The hike will be up to Rs. 30,000 and will be across the range. It joins a host of other Jeep models that will see their prices hiked with effect from the start of 2025.

The Jeep Meridan was updated earlier this year with a new face and additional features including level-2 ADAS and new luxury features. It is only offered with diesel power but is expected to finally also get a petrol engine option in 2025.

The price hike means the Jeep range will now start at Rs. 24.99 lakh and top out at Rs. 37.79 lakh. It is now available as a five-seat and seven-seater model. Jeep joins a host of other manufacturers across the table that will hike prices with effect from the new year.

Jeep | Jeep Meridian | Meridian