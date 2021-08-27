Please Tell Us Your City

      Jeep reveals the seven-seater Commander; likely to arrive in India by early 2022

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 27 August 2021,16:07 PM IST

      Jeep has officially showcased the brand-new Commander - a seven-seater SUV based on the Compass platform that will be available in a few international markets soon. However, its India debut is expected sometime in early 2022. Moreover, although this seven-seater vehicle is called the Commander, Jeep is likely to rename it at the time of launch in the Indian market. In fact, the brand has also applied for a patent for the name Meridian.

      Jeep Right Rear Three Quarter

      The Commander is somewhat similar to the Compass in terms of exterior. Moreover, the seven-seater SUV also takes inspiration from the Grand Cherokee L. Jeep has redesigned the front and rear end of the Commander which also includes new headlights, tail lights and bumpers. With the additional third-row, the Commander is highly likely to be longer than the Compass and hence will boast of an increased wheelbase too.

      Jeep Dashboard

      Inside, the Commander comes with an all-digital instrument cluster and a reasonably large infotainment touchscreen - a setup similar to the Compass. However, the Commander will feature a blend of leather and fabric upholstery for the seats as well as the dashboard. Once launched in India, the Jeep Commander will compete against the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector+ and the brand-new XUV700.

      Jeep Bootspace
