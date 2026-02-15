Jeep Meridian Track Edition Previewed Ahead of Launch

Jeep India has dropped a new teaser image of the upcoming Meridian Track Edition, signalling that a special edition of its three-row SUV is in the works and likely to be launched soon. The Track Edition will sit alongside the standard Meridian trims and the existing Trail Edition in the brand’s SUV portfolio.

The teaser suggests that the Meridian Track Edition will follow a design theme similar to the recently introduced Compass Track Edition. Expect cosmetic enhancements such as a distinctive hood decal, piano black highlights on the grille, and Track Edition-specific badges that visually set it apart from regular variants. The SUV could also get unique or differently finished 18-inch alloy wheels as part of the styling update.

Inside, the cabin may see subtle visual changes with new seat upholstery and contrasting accents tailored to the special edition. These updates are likely to be cosmetic, aimed at giving the Track Edition a more personalised and premium feel without altering the core cabin layout.

Mechanically, the Meridian Track Edition is expected to retain the familiar 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the standard model. The motor produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is available with both four-wheel-drive and two-wheel-drive layouts, paired with a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic gearbox.

