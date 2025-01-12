Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT variant reintroduced

Jeep India has announced the re-launch of the Meridian Limited (O) variant with 4x4 Automatic configuration with a price tag of Rs. 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Along with the off-road hardware, the new variant also benefits from a new accessory pack that includes a hood decal, side body decal, black headlight highlighter, and programmable ambient lights.

Besides this, the Meridian continues to be offered in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, both powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic gearboxes.

The Meridian is the direct rival to the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Hyundai Tucson.

