Jeep Meridian Gets Sliding Second-Row Seats for Added Comfort

Jeep India has introduced a noteworthy update to the Meridian SUV’s cabin layout with the addition of sliding second-row seats, aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and flexibility. The feature is now available on the Limited (O) and Overland trims of the three-row SUV and offers greater adjustability for occupants in the middle row.

The new sliding seats allow passengers to move the second row forward or backward, enabling easier access to the third row and better legroom customisation for those in the second row. This is especially beneficial on long journeys and for families who prioritise interior versatility.

Other aspects of the Meridian’s interior remain unchanged, with ample space, premium materials, and a feature-rich layout continuing to define the SUV’s cabin experience. The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with automatic and manual gearbox options, and offers a comprehensive set of features, including advanced safety systems, connectivity solutions and comfort amenities. With the introduction of the sliding second row, Jeep aims to address customer feedback and improve overall day-to-day usability.

The updated Meridian is available at Jeep dealerships nationwide, giving buyers another reason to consider the SUV in the competitive three-row SUV segment.

