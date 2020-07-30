Jeep launches Compass Night Eagle edition in India at Rs 20.14 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 30 July 2020, 12:05 PM

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model, which is limited to 250 units, celebrates the third anniversary of the Compass in the country. The Compass Night Eagle edition is being offered exclusively in the new Longitude Plus trim.

Powertrain options on the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol paired to the seven-speed automatic transmission in the 4x2 configuration. Also on offer is the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor with a six-speed manual transmission in the 4x2 guise and the nine-speed automatic with SelecTerrain 4x4 AWD system.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition interior

Exterior highlights of the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include a black Jeep badging on the front and rear, Gloss Black exterior accents on the seven-slot grille, DRLs and the fog lamp bezels. Also on offer is a gloss-black roof and 18-inch Black alloy wheels. The model is available in four colours that include Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey.

Inside, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition comes equipped with Black Techno leather seats and Gloss Black accents. The model receives features in the form of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four airbags, traction control, cruise control, electronic parking brake, ESC, HSA, engine start-stop button, cornering fog lamps, reverse parking camera and power-folding ORVMs.