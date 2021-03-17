Jeep India launches locally-assembled Wrangler; prices start at Rs 53.90 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 17 March 2021, 11:51 AM

The locally assembled Jeep Wrangler has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 53.90 lakh and Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Unlimited and Rubicon variants respectively. The model was originally introduced in India as a CBU product in 2019, while the model will now be assembled at the company’s facility in Ranjangon, Maharashtra.

Powering the new Jeep Wrangler is the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed transmission, and power is sent to the wheels via an AWD system.

Visual highlights of the locally-assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler include the signature seven-slat grille design, circular LED headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators and LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, a spare wheel mounted on the tail-gate, and LED tail lights.

Inside, the new locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler is equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command system, an Alpine music system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and a seven-inch MID.