Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Introduced

Jeep has introduced the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition in India, a limited-run special edition priced at Rs 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant builds upon the top-spec Limited (O), offering additional premium features for a Rs 1.54 lakh increase.

For this premium, buyers receive motorised side steps for effortless ingress and egress. Rear passengers are treated to the entertainment experience with two 11.6-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment systems with multiple connectivity options. The Signature Edition also comes equipped with integrated front and rear dash cams.

Powering the Grand Cherokee, including this special edition, is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This unit delivers 268bhp and 400Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Jeep's four-wheel-drive system ensures power is efficiently sent to all four wheels.

Jeep | Grand Cherokee | Jeep Grand Cherokee