Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

Jeep India has launched a new special edition of its popular SUV, the Compass Track Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec Model S trim, the new Track Edition brings subtle design enhancements and interior upgrades while retaining the Compass’ rugged appeal and premium feel.

On the exterior, the Compass Track Edition distinguishes itself with a signature hood decal, Piano Black inserts on the grille, badges, and moldings, and a unique Track Edition emblem. Completing the look are 18-inch diamond-cut Tech Grey alloy wheels, adding a sporty edge to the SUV’s stance.

Inside, Jeep has upgraded the cabin with Tupelo leatherette upholstery, Spruce Beige contrast stitching, and Smoke Chrome finishes. The seats and dashboard feature embossed Jeep branding, while Piano Black and Tupelo vinyl inserts lend a more refined and crafted look. The edition also gets Track Edition floor mats and a Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Under the hood, the Compass Track Edition continues with the 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It is available with six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmissions, offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

The Jeep Compass Track Edition is available in three variants:

Compass Track Manual: Rs. 26.78 lakh

Compass Track Autoamtic: Rs. 28.64 lakh

Compass Track Automatic 4x4: Rs. 30.58 lakh

Jeep | Jeep Compass | Compass