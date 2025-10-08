    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 09 October 2025,07:50 AM IST

            Jeep India has launched a new special edition of its popular SUV, the Compass Track Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec Model S trim, the new Track Edition brings subtle design enhancements and interior upgrades while retaining the Compass’ rugged appeal and premium feel.

            Jeep Compass Dashboard

            On the exterior, the Compass Track Edition distinguishes itself with a signature hood decal, Piano Black inserts on the grille, badges, and moldings, and a unique Track Edition emblem. Completing the look are 18-inch diamond-cut Tech Grey alloy wheels, adding a sporty edge to the SUV’s stance.

            Inside, Jeep has upgraded the cabin with Tupelo leatherette upholstery, Spruce Beige contrast stitching, and Smoke Chrome finishes. The seats and dashboard feature embossed Jeep branding, while Piano Black and Tupelo vinyl inserts lend a more refined and crafted look. The edition also gets Track Edition floor mats and a Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel.

            Jeep Compass Dashboard

            Under the hood, the Compass Track Edition continues with the 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It is available with six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmissions, offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

            The Jeep Compass Track Edition is available in three variants:

            Compass Track Manual: Rs. 26.78 lakh

            Compass Track Autoamtic: Rs. 28.64 lakh

            Compass Track Automatic 4x4: Rs. 30.58 lakh

            Jeep Compass
            JeepCompass ₹ 17.73 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
            Jeep | Jeep Compass | Compass

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            JSW MG Motor Launches Windsor Inspire Edition

            JSW MG Motor Launches Windsor Inspire Edition

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/10/2025 08:11:38

            JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Inspire Edition to mark one year of the Windsor’s journey in India. Introduced as a limited run of just 300 units, the Inspire Edition celebrates 40,000 unit sales milestone.

            Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

            Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/08/2025 18:11:07

            Jeep India has launched a new special edition of its popular SUV, the Compass Track Edition. Based on the top-spec Model S trim, the new Track Edition brings subtle design enhancements and interior upgrades.

            Hyundai’s Next-Gen Venue Design Leaks ahead of Launch

            Hyundai’s Next-Gen Venue Design Leaks ahead of Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/08/2025 11:22:37

            Hyundai is gearing up to lift the veil on its all-new Venue, and fresh spy images suggest the compact SUV could look dramatically different when it hits Indian roads.

            2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced in India

            2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced in India

            By Jay Shah10/08/2025 13:50:15

            Toyota has introduced the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition in India, with prices expected to be announced shortly. Building upon last year’s version, the updated Leader Edition brings subtle design tweaks and added features.

            Nissan Tekton Revealed, Brand’s New SUV for India

            Nissan Tekton Revealed, Brand’s New SUV for India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/08/2025 11:11:05

            Nissan India has officially revealed the name and first design preview of its upcoming SUV that will be called, ‘Tekton’. Slated for a 2026 launch, this new model will mark Nissan’s next major step under its ‘One Car, One World’ strategy.

            Skoda Opens Bookings for Octavia RS: Limited to 100 Units

            Skoda Opens Bookings for Octavia RS: Limited to 100 Units

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/07/2025 11:37:30

            Skoda India has officially opened bookings for the Octavia RS, ahead of the price reveal slated for 17 October. The performance sedan is being brought in as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), and only 100 units will be available for the Indian market.

            Mahindra Launches New Bolero and Bolero Neo with Updated Styling and Features

            Mahindra Launches New Bolero and Bolero Neo with Updated Styling and Features

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/07/2025 08:51:40

            Mahindra has launched the updated Bolero and Bolero Neo in India with refreshed designs, improved interiors, and added convenience features. The new Bolero and Neo range is priced from Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 8.49 lakh, (ex-showroom).

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MINI Countryman JCW

            MINI Countryman JCW

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            ₹ 11.29 - 13.23 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Nissan New MPV

            Nissan New MPV

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati MCPura

            Maserati MCPura

            ₹ 5.12 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Aircross X

            Citroen Aircross X

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars