Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Introduced

Jeep India has launched the Standstorm Edition of the Compass SUV. The special edition is available with Sports, Longitude, and Longitude (O) variants and is a dealer fitment for a premium of Rs. 50,000.

The Compass Standstorm features the said themed decals on hood and doors. Further, programmable ambient lights, front and rear dash cameras, and seat covers are the changes made to the cabin of the new edition. Like on the outside, it also gets ‘Sandstorm’ badges inside out.

Speaking on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, said, “The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition continues our commitment to excite Jeep enthusiasts with exclusive offerings. This edition perfectly resonates with customers who are drawn to the adventure spirit and seek a vehicle that reflects their unique sense of style.'

Jeep | Jeep Compass | Compass