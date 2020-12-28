Jeep Compass facelift teased ahead of debut on 7 January, 2021

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 28 December 2020, 15:00 PM

The Jeep Compass facelift has been teased by the brand ahead of its unveil which is scheduled to take place next week. A few dealerships confirmed that unofficial bookings for the model are underway, with deliveries slated to begin in February 2021.

Under the hood, the facelifted Jeep Compass is expected to remain unchanged, thus carrying on the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit will be a standard affair, while different automatic transmissions will be available for both the powertrains.

As seen in the teaser image, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift features the signature seven-slat grille design finished in chrome, horizontal LED DRLs integrated into the headlamp cluster, a reworked front bumper, and the new fog lamp surrounds. The model will also receive new alloy wheels, silver skid plates, and squared wheel arches.

The interiors of the facelifted Jeep Compass are expected to come equipped with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console, and a redesigned centre console.