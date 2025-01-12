Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2025 winners announced

2024 witnessed a flurry of new car launches across various segments in the Indian automotive market, offering consumers a wide array of choices. As is tradition, the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) jury undertook the challenging task of evaluating these new entrants to determine the best of the best. With three distinct categories – Green Car of the Year, Premium Car of the Year, and the coveted Indian Car of the Year – the results for the 2025 awards are finally out, revealing the winners who have impressed the jury with their performance, innovation, and value.

In a closely contested battle for the prestigious Indian Car of the Year title, the Mahindra Thar Roxx emerged victorious, securing 139 points. The competition was fierce, with the Dzire putting up a strong fight, finishing a close second with 137 points. This near tie highlights the high quality of vehicles launched this year.

The Green Car of the Year category showcased the growing focus on sustainable mobility. The Windsor EV took the crown with an impressive 157 points. The BMW i5 and BYD Seal followed as worthy runner-ups, further emphasising the increasing presence of electric vehicles in the Indian market.

The Premium Car of the Year award celebrated luxury and performance. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class clinched the title with 140 points, impressing the jury with its sophisticated design, advanced features, and luxurious comfort. Meanwhile, its biggest rival, the BMW 5-Series, secured 107 points.

