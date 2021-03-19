Indian Auto Scrappage Policy will elevate the industry to international standard, says Renault

Santosh Nair Friday 19 March 2021, 14:33 PM

Renault claims that the recently announced Auto Scrappage Policy will bring the Indian automotive industry to match the international standard, besides offering a much-needed reprieve for the Auto, Steel, and Electronics industry post the pandemic.

The automaker revealed that the policy is a welcome move for the entire automobile industry, which is the fourth largest in the world today. It will ensure the adoption of better technology on Indian roads, thus significantly lowering carbon emissions for the country. The scrapping of older vehicles in a scientific and environment-friendly manner will help to reduce pollution and also make roads safer.

Another welcome addition is the new policy which provides significant incentives to customers or vehicle owners. One being the five per cent rebate from automakers, along with various incentives from the government that should encourage people to come forward to replace their old vehicles and create a positive impetus for the country.

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations, said, “This is indeed a historic moment in the Indian automotive sphere and will Go a long way in setting a new benchmark for India in the global context. We are on the cusp of a breakthrough in the industry, firstly we saw advanced emission standards being adopted by the sector and now a move that is momentous on multiple fronts, besides presenting a huge business opportunity for the OEMs, the social impact of this move will be revolutionary, employment generation, significantly reducing pollution and bolstering road safety are just a few amongst many that come to mind.”