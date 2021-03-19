India to get GPS-based toll collection system within a year

Nikhil Puthran Friday 19 March 2021, 21:06 PM

The Indian government is reportedly working on a plan to introduce a GPS-based collection system within a year’s time. Nitin Gadkari, Union Transport Minister has stated that all physical toll booths in the country will be removed and the collection will happen via a GPS-based system. Since 16 February, every vehicle is required to have a FASTag, however, reports indicate that 93 per cent of vehicles pay tolls via FASTag, while the remaining seven per cent have not opted for a FASTag despite paying a double toll.

The Union Minister has further instructed a policy inquiry on those vehicles which do not pay using FASTag. The newer vehicles are offered with a FASTag right at the dealership level, while older car owners can reach out for assistance at the bank counters set up across the toll booths in the country or request for a FASTag via the app. The tag uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is linked to a prepaid account. The FASTag is valid for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

More details on the GPS-based toll collection system will be known in the days to come.