    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-bookings Start in India: All Details Here!

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 26 March 2025,13:30 PM IST

            Volkswagen India opened its pre-booking window for the Tiguan R-Line on 25 March, 2025, aiming to bring the much anticipated international model to Indian shores. Prospective buyers can book the SUV at Volkswagen dealerships or the official website. The Tiguan R-Line is the sportier iteration of the existing SUV. Meanwhile, the company has also started accepting customer interest for the Golf GTI, which is set to launch by the end of Q2 2025.

            The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will only be offered in one variant, which will pack a 2.0-litre, TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol motor with 4 Motion technology, tuned to churn out 200.22bhp and 320Nm peak torque. It will have six colourways on offer, viz. Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect, and Oyster Silver Metallic.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Instrument Cluster

            Addressing the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “This year, we are introducing two of the most iconic Volkswagen models to India. The entry of the all-new Tiguan R-Line marks a new chapter in the journey of our progress in India. With the Tiguan R-Line, we are introducing the epitome of sharper performance, bigger spaces, stronger safety systems, and much more in an SUV that has been designed to turn heads. The wait for owning a Tiguan R-Line is nearly over, as today we commence pre-bookings for an SUV that has been captivating customer aspirations. From today, we are also inviting customer interest for the Golf GTI, a legend from Volkswagen that needs no introduction.”

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
            VolkswagenTiguan R-Line ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Tiguan R Line | Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            By Dwij Bhandut03/26/2025 17:38:56

            Both the Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq are now costlier by Rs. 10,000.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-bookings Start in India: All Details Here!

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-bookings Start in India: All Details Here!

            By Dwij Bhandut03/26/2025 12:30:21

            The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will launch in April 2025.

            2025 Tata Altroz Spotted Again: Still under the Wraps

            2025 Tata Altroz Spotted Again: Still under the Wraps

            By Dwij Bhandut03/25/2025 17:35:11

            The updated Tata Altroz may carry over the same set of mechanicals as the previous iteration.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory White Discontinued

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory White Discontinued

            By Dwij Bhandut03/25/2025 14:45:12

            Mahindra Thar Roxx now gets a grey interior as standard in the 4x2 variants.

            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            By Dwij Bhandut03/24/2025 14:32:50

            Production-spec Tata Sierra EV could make headways in the coming months.

            Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Begin in India

            Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Begin in India

            By Dwij Bhandut03/24/2025 11:29:54

            Mahindra BE6 Pack Three deliveries have started, with other variants being delivered phase-wise.

            Renault Triber Facelift: Test Mule Spotted on Tow Truck

            Renault Triber Facelift: Test Mule Spotted on Tow Truck

            By Dwij Bhandut03/23/2025 14:22:48

            The facelifted Renault Triber could carry over the same 1.0-litre, NA Petrol engine.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 10.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars