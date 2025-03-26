Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-bookings Start in India: All Details Here!

Volkswagen India opened its pre-booking window for the Tiguan R-Line on 25 March, 2025, aiming to bring the much anticipated international model to Indian shores. Prospective buyers can book the SUV at Volkswagen dealerships or the official website. The Tiguan R-Line is the sportier iteration of the existing SUV. Meanwhile, the company has also started accepting customer interest for the Golf GTI, which is set to launch by the end of Q2 2025.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will only be offered in one variant, which will pack a 2.0-litre, TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol motor with 4 Motion technology, tuned to churn out 200.22bhp and 320Nm peak torque. It will have six colourways on offer, viz. Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect, and Oyster Silver Metallic.

Addressing the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “This year, we are introducing two of the most iconic Volkswagen models to India. The entry of the all-new Tiguan R-Line marks a new chapter in the journey of our progress in India. With the Tiguan R-Line, we are introducing the epitome of sharper performance, bigger spaces, stronger safety systems, and much more in an SUV that has been designed to turn heads. The wait for owning a Tiguan R-Line is nearly over, as today we commence pre-bookings for an SUV that has been captivating customer aspirations. From today, we are also inviting customer interest for the Golf GTI, a legend from Volkswagen that needs no introduction.”

