            India-spec Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prices Hiked

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Sunday 30 March 2025,15:49 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has hiked the prices of one of their most popular offerings - the E-Class. The luxury sedan now costs Rs. 1 lakh more for select variants.

            Available in three variants, viz. E200, E220D, and 450 4Matic, the former two have been subjected to the hike. Fresh prices start from Rs. 79.50 lakh and Rs. 82.50 lakh, respectively. The 450 4Matic continues to bear the same Rs. 92.50 lakh price tag.

            The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has two petrol and one diesel powertrain options. While the petrol motor is a four-cylinder unit rated to churn out 201bhp and 320Nm, the diesel motor has a significantly higher set of performance numbers. Bearing a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder motor, it churns out 375bhp and 500Nm peak torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox and 48V mild hybrid systems are standard across all variants.

