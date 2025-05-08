India-spec Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled

Kia India recently took the covers off its updated MPV, the Kia Carens. Now called the Kia Carens Clavis, the MPV now gets significant cosmetic and functional changes. The much-anticipated MPV will be available for bookings on 9 May for a token of Rs. 25,000.

In line with the carmaker’s updated design language, the Carens Clavis gets a reworked headlight and tail light module. Bearing an SUV-like silhouette, it now features a set of Ice Cube headlights and Starmap LED connected tail lights. There’s also a fresh set of dual-tone, 17-inch alloys. Other external cosmetics include front and rear skid plates with a Satin Chrome finish, metal-painted side door garnishes, and a new Ivory Gloss Silver colourway. Other colourways include Pewter Olive, Gravity Gray, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, and Imperial Blue.

Internally, the Carens Clavis gets a sliding, reclining, and one-touch tumble second row, walk-in lever, 26.62-inch panoramic dual-screen display, 64-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, Bose eight-speaker audio system, control swap switch, ventilated front seats, and a four-way powered driver’s seat. The MPV doesn’t fall back on safety either. It gets Level 2 ADAS, ABS, BAS, ESC, HAC, ESS, DBC, all-discs, impact-sensing auto door unlock, speed-sensing auto door locks, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX child seat mounts, highline TPMS, and rear parking sensors.

The Kia Carens Clavis gets three powertrain options – Smartstream G1.5 petrol (113bhp, 144Nm), Smartstream G1.5 turbo petrol (158bhp, 253Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel motor (113bhp, 250Nm). It gets six variants, viz. HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+. There will be a new six-speed manual transmission system paired with the former two. Other transmission options will include a six-speed torque converter automatic and an IMT.

