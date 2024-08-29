India-bound MG Astor facelift revealed globally

While we wait for the MG Astor facelift in India, the automaker has revealed its facelift in the international markets. Known as ZS Hybrid globally, the SUV gets cosmetic upgrades, revamped interior, and more features.

The ZS facelift gets a larger single-piece front grille with gloss black inserts, redesigned projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, and split tail lamps.

The cabin of the ZS follows a fully black interior theme with chrome inserts. In terms of features, the ZS comes equipped with level 2 ADAS, climate control, heated steering wheel, heated rear window, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the MG ZS uses a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. It is tuned to produce 194bhp and 465Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 8.7 seconds.

