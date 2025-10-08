Hyundai’s Next-Gen Venue Design Leaks ahead of Launch

Hyundai is gearing up to lift the veil on its all-new Venue in the coming weeks, however, fresh spy images suggest the compact SUV could look dramatically different when it hits Indian roads. These leaks reveal a car that abandons subtle tweaks in favour of bolder styling and new tech.

The latest photos hint at a redesigned front end with sharper lines, a more aggressive grille face, and a completely reworked bumper layout. The side profile also appears more chiseled, with changes to the wheel arches and creases that add a stronger visual stance. As for the rear, early images show a new tail-lamp design.

Inside the cabin, the leaks suggest an evolution rather than a revolution. Expect a refreshed dashboard layout, improved materials, and an updated infotainment unit, likely larger and more tech-rich than before. Early reports also mention an upgraded safety suite, with the possibility of a Level 2 ADAS system making its way in.

On the mechanical front, Hyundai doesn’t seem to be tinkering much. The upcoming Venue is expected to retain the same engine lineup as the current model.

