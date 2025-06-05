Hyundai Verna SX+ Variant Launched

Hyundai has expanded the Verna sedan lineup with a new SX+ variant, priced at Rs. 13.79 lakh for the manual and Rs. 15.04 lakh for the IVT, ex-showroom. This addition borrows key features from the top-tier SX(O) trim.

In a welcome move for existing owners, Hyundai is now offering a wired-to-wireless adapter for Rs. 4,500. This clever device enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality on select Verna variants - SX(O), SX Turbo, SX(O) Turbo) equipped with the 10.25-inch touchscreen. It bridges a connectivity gap previously found on these higher trims. Notably, lower Verna variants with the eight-inch touchscreen already offer wireless connectivity.

This adapter isn't exclusive to the Verna; Hyundai is also making it available for Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Aura, Venue (including N Line), and Alcazar models, extending convenience across its popular range.

Hyundai | Verna | Hyundai Verna