            Hyundai Verna SX+ Variant Launched

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 05 June 2025,10:54 AM IST

            Hyundai has expanded the Verna sedan lineup with a new SX+ variant, priced at Rs. 13.79 lakh for the manual and Rs. 15.04 lakh for the IVT, ex-showroom. This addition borrows key features from the top-tier SX(O) trim.

            In a welcome move for existing owners, Hyundai is now offering a wired-to-wireless adapter for Rs. 4,500. This clever device enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality on select Verna variants - SX(O), SX Turbo, SX(O) Turbo) equipped with the 10.25-inch touchscreen. It bridges a connectivity gap previously found on these higher trims. Notably, lower Verna variants with the eight-inch touchscreen already offer wireless connectivity.

            This adapter isn't exclusive to the Verna; Hyundai is also making it available for Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Aura, Venue (including N Line), and Alcazar models, extending convenience across its popular range.

