Hyundai Verna prices hiked by up to Rs. 6,000

Last week, Hyundai added a rear spoiler along with new exterior shade to the Verna sedan. Now, the carmaker has bumped up the ex-showroom prices of the car.

While the prices of the base EX 1.5 petrol MT variant remain unchanged at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the prices of other variants have been increased. These variants are now costlier by up to Rs. 6,000.

The Verna is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and turbo petrol engines. These are available with six-speed manual, CVT, and seven-speed DCT units. The rivals to the Verna include Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Skoda Slavia.

