    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted in India, Reveals Updates

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 01 October 2025,15:40 PM IST

            Spy shots from Indian roads are revealing the next chapter for the Hyundai Verna. Heavily camouflaged test mules suggest that a mid-life refresh is in the works, with a likely debut in 2026.

            While the front end of the sedan remains concealed, the rear tells the story of a subtle evolution. The Verna retains its signature full-width light bar, but the internals and graphics appear sharper. The lower bumper has been redesigned with a more squared-off treatment and updated styling lines giving the car a stronger visual posture.

            Inside, there are hints that Hyundai will refresh the cabin. The spy images show a new steering wheel badge, a larger central touchscreen, and what seems like an evolved digital instrument cluster.

            Mechanically, the facelift version is expected to continue with the current powertrain options. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol paired with manual and automatic transmissions. There’s no indication of any major changes in the engine lineup yet.

            When Hyundai launches this refreshed Verna, it will renew its battle against segment strongholds like the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

            Hyundai 2026 Verna
            Hyundai2026 Verna ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | 2026 Verna | Hyundai 2026 Verna

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing in India – What’s Changing

            Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing in India – What’s Changing

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/02/2025 09:44:50

            Spy shots hitting the Indian roads suggest that Hyundai is getting ready to roll out a facelifted version of the i20 hatchback, expected to hit showrooms in 2026.

            Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted in India, Reveals Updates

            Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted in India, Reveals Updates

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/01/2025 15:40:40

            Spy shots from Indian roads are revealing the next chapter for the Hyundai Verna. Heavily camouflaged test mules suggest that a mid-life refresh is in the works, with a likely debut in 2026.

            Renault Kwid Spied Again, Is This the EV or ICE Facelift?

            Renault Kwid Spied Again, Is This the EV or ICE Facelift?

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/30/2025 11:36:41

            Renault appears to be prepping a thoroughly updated version of the Kwid as fresh spy photos hint at major cosmetic and interior changes. But the big question is: is this a conventional petrol variant, or the long-teased electric version?

            Citroen Aircross Bags 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            Citroen Aircross Bags 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/30/2025 11:07:58

            Citroen’s Aircross SUV has passed a major safety milestone, securing a 5-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and a 4-star rating for Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the recent Bharat NCAP tests.

            Nissan’s Upcoming Compact SUV Interior Spied

            Nissan’s Upcoming Compact SUV Interior Spied

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/29/2025 08:34:52

            Nissan’s much-talked-about compact SUV has once again been caught on test, this time offering a partial glimpse of its interior. Positioned to sit above the Magnite in the brand’s portfolio, the new model is being developed for India.

            Mercedes Recalls Select C-Class, GLC & AMG Models Over Safety Flaw

            Mercedes Recalls Select C-Class, GLC & AMG Models Over Safety Flaw

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/29/2025 08:24:19

            Mercedes-Benz India has initiated a recall of certain GLC, C-Class, and AMG models after identifying a potential defect that could compromise vehicle safety.

            Skoda Octavia RS India Launch on 17 October, Bookings from 6 October

            Skoda Octavia RS India Launch on 17 October, Bookings from 6 October

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/27/2025 10:48:45

            Skoda India has confirmed that the much-anticipated Octavia RS will finally debut in India on 17 October. Pre-bookings for the performance sedan will open a week earlier, on 6 October, through the company’s official website.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.28 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan New Compact SUV

            Nissan New Compact SUV

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            MINI Countryman JCW

            MINI Countryman JCW

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

            Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

            ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            ₹ 11.29 - 13.23 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Citroen eC3 facelift

            Citroen eC3 facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Volvo EX30

            Volvo EX30

            ₹ 39.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 7

            Vinfast VF 7

            ₹ 20.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt X

            Citroen Basalt X

            ₹ 7.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars