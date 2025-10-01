Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted in India, Reveals Updates

Spy shots from Indian roads are revealing the next chapter for the Hyundai Verna. Heavily camouflaged test mules suggest that a mid-life refresh is in the works, with a likely debut in 2026.

While the front end of the sedan remains concealed, the rear tells the story of a subtle evolution. The Verna retains its signature full-width light bar, but the internals and graphics appear sharper. The lower bumper has been redesigned with a more squared-off treatment and updated styling lines giving the car a stronger visual posture.

Inside, there are hints that Hyundai will refresh the cabin. The spy images show a new steering wheel badge, a larger central touchscreen, and what seems like an evolved digital instrument cluster.

Mechanically, the facelift version is expected to continue with the current powertrain options. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol paired with manual and automatic transmissions. There’s no indication of any major changes in the engine lineup yet.

When Hyundai launches this refreshed Verna, it will renew its battle against segment strongholds like the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

