Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Spied Ahead of Launch

New images of the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift’s interior have surfaced online, offering a closer look at the updates coming to the popular mid-size sedan ahead of its official unveiling. The leaked visuals provide early clues about the refreshed cabin layout and feature enhancements.

From what the images suggest, the Verna’s dashboard retains its familiar horizontal theme but gains a more modern and streamlined appearance. A standout element is the large touchscreen infotainment system perched atop the centre console. One of the most noticeable changes is the new steering wheel design, featuring a dotted Hyundai logo in place of the traditional emblem - a styling cue seen on other recent Hyundai models such as the Venue.

Seating materials and upholstery patterns also seem to have been updated, with a more premium finish. The facelifted Verna is expected to retain the existing petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol paired with manual, CVT, and DCT gearboxes, though further feature details and official confirmation will come closer to launch.

Image Source

Hyundai | Hyundai Verna facelift | Verna facelift