            Hyundai Verna benefits from a rear spoiler and new colour

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 05 November 2024,17:21 PM IST

            Hyundai India has updated the Verna sedan with new features along with a rear spoiler and a new Amazon Grey exterior colour. With this, the updated Verna is available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 11 lakh.

            Mechanically, the Hyundai Verna is equipped with two engines – a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the NA engine produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. The latter more powerful turbo-petrol engine produces 158bhp/253Nm and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit.

            The Verna is currently being offered across four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O). As for the competitors, the Hyundai Verna competes against the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

