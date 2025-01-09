Hyundai Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios get new variants

Hyundai India has expanded its model range by introducing new variants for three popular models: the Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 Nios. These additions are aimed to offer customers more choices and enhanced features at competitive price points.

The Hyundai Venue gains a new SX Executive Petrol Manual variant. This version adds several features such as an electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, push start/stop button, and fully automatic temperature control.

For the Hyundai Verna, a new S(O) turbo-petrol DCT variant has been launched. This variant boasts premium features such as an electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, 16-inch black alloy wheels, wireless charger, red front brake calipers, and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also receives a new Sportz (O) variant, available with both manual and AMT options. This variant features an eight-inch touchscreen display audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, smart key, push start/stop button, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and chrome outside door handles.

