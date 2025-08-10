Hyundai Venue Spotted Again, Launch Expected Late 2025

The second-generation Hyundai Venue has been uncovered testing once more in India ahead of a year-end launch, suggesting a refreshed exterior and upgraded features lined up for the popular sub-four-metre SUV.

Spy shots reveal a revamped exterior with revised design elements. Visible updates include black-finish alloy wheels, a redesigned multi-slat front grille, new LED tail lights, and a front bumper-mounted ADAS sensor.

Inside, the Venue is likely to receive enhanced technology and comfort features. Potential upgrades include an overhauled dashboard, fresh upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and a more advanced ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Venue is expected to continue with its existing engine line-up, comprising a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with familiar transmission options – manual, DCT, and torque-converter automatic.

Once launched, the new Venue will contest in a crowded segment, competing with models like the Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Renault Kiger.

