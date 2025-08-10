    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Venue Spotted Again, Launch Expected Late 2025

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 10 August 2025,09:05 AM IST

            The second-generation Hyundai Venue has been uncovered testing once more in India ahead of a year-end launch, suggesting a refreshed exterior and upgraded features lined up for the popular sub-four-metre SUV.

            Spy shots reveal a revamped exterior with revised design elements. Visible updates include black-finish alloy wheels, a redesigned multi-slat front grille, new LED tail lights, and a front bumper-mounted ADAS sensor.

            Hyundai Venue Left Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the Venue is likely to receive enhanced technology and comfort features. Potential upgrades include an overhauled dashboard, fresh upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and a more advanced ADAS suite.

            Mechanically, the Venue is expected to continue with its existing engine line-up, comprising a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with familiar transmission options – manual, DCT, and torque-converter automatic.

            Once launched, the new Venue will contest in a crowded segment, competing with models like the Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Renault Kiger.

            All Popular Cars