Hyundai Venue S(O)+ variant launched; priced at Rs. 10 lakh

Hyundai India has launched a new S (O)+ variant of the Venue SUV. Positioned above the existing S (O) trim, this one is priced at Rs. 11,000 more and comes equipped with an electric sunroof.

Along with an electric sunroof, the S (O)+ borrows features from the S(O) variant and is loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED projector headlamps, six airbags, climate control, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, and a rear parking camera.

The Venue S(O)+ variant is only available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a five-speed manual gearbox. The same powertrain can also be had in E, S, S(O), and SX variants.

The Hyundai Venue is a direct rival to the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

