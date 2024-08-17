Hyundai Venue S+ variant launched; gets an electric sunroof

Hyundai India has launched a new S+ variant of the Venue SUV. Positioned above the existing S trim, this one is priced at Rs. 25,000 more and comes equipped with an electric sunroof.

Along with an electric sunroof, the S+ borrows features from the S variant and is loaded with height adjustable driver seat, reclining rear seats, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The Venue S+ variant is only available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a five-speed manual gearbox. The same powertrain can also be had in E, S, S(O), and SX variants.

The Hyundai Venue is a direct rival to the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

